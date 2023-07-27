JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Community members are wondering why the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office waited months to alert the community about an at-large sexual predator that has been targeting female hikers in the Conifer and Evergreen area.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said they’ve received six reports of a man who confronted females who were hiking alone on the trails of Flying J Ranch Park in Conifer, with another similar report coming from Alderfer/Three Sisters Park in Evergreen.

Across six reported incidents, deputies say the man was in some cases naked, forcibly grabbing women, masturbating in front of them and engaging in sexual conversations.

Timeline: Sexual predator reported on Jeffco trails

April 3: In the first reported incident, the sheriff’s office said the suspect approached a female hiker.

June 13: Similar to the April 3 report, the suspect confronted a female hiker. The sheriff’s office said the man’s behavior has become more aggressive each time.

July 18: The suspect approached three separate female hikers and had predatory interactions with each of them.

July 24: The suspect approached a female hiker.

After each incident, the victims said the suspect ran into the woods to avoid capture.

The suspect is described as:

White man

20 to 30 years old

Has a fit and athletic build

Has dark-colored hair

Carries a dark-colored backpack in some cases

Anyone with information on this man or who may be a potential victim is asked to call 303-271-0211 immediately.

What took so long to tell the public?

When asked why a warning didn’t go out to the community after the first incident, the sheriff’s office shared the following statement:

The first incident occurred on April 3 at Flying J. The second occurred June 13 at Alderfer/Three Sisters. The third occurred on July 11 at Flying J. These three incidents were far enough apart and had enough differences (such as location and suspect description) that we did not recognize they may be connected. On July 18, three incidents occurred within a short time frame at Flying J. We investigated these three incidents as connected and involving the same suspect. In the week since, we have been able to determine that all the incidents are likely related and that we have a serial predator at the Flying J. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office takes all reports of unwanted sexual behavior very seriously and right now, arresting this suspect is our top priority. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office also shared tips for hikers to stay safe on the trails:

Hike with a friend or family member

Don’t walk off trail

Take your phone with you

Be aware of your surroundings

Let others know where you plan to hike