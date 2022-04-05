COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Minnesota man suspected of two sexual assaults that occurred last year in Denver and Commerce City was arrested in Missouri last month.

Thirty-four-year-old Demetrius Antonio Esquire Wooden was located in Grandview, Missouri, and arrested on March 21, then extradited to Adams County on Monday.

A special task force made up of Commerce City Police and Brighton Police officers investigated a sexual assault in the 6000 block of Victory Way in Sept. 2021. During the investigation, it was discovered that Wooden had committed another sexual assault in Denver which was tied to the case they were investigating in Commerce City.

The sexual assault in Denver involved a different victim and occurred in the Gateway neighborhood in June 2021.

Wooden is facing charges of sexual assault for both incidents, and second- and third-degree assault for the Commerce City occurrence.

Anyone with information on Wooden regarding these incidents, or any others, contact Detective Baez at (303) 289-8128 or the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at (303) 289-3626.