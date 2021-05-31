Sexual assault bill set for another hearing this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson is stepping back while the district investigates allegations of sexual misconduct.

The move came after a parent testified on a bill at the Capitol regarding sexual assault, saying a predator was targeting students in the district. That bill is due for a second reading soon.

A companion bill removing the statute of limitations for sexual assault already passed and was signed into law this session. Now, advocates are urging lawmakers to pass another measure, giving survivors some form of retribution before this session ends.

Talking about sexual assault can be nearly impossible for a lot of children. Senate Bill 88 looks to create a path for people who went through that trauma in the past, but could not talk about it until they were older.

“Senate Bill 88 is the bill that is more narrowly tailored to address the specific harm of institutional cover up. That led to decades of child sexual abuse in the state of Colorado,” said Raana Simmons, Director of Public Affairs at CCASA. “Senate Bill 88 creates a completely new, free standing distinct and separate cause of action with no time limitation.”

The cause of action would apply retroactively, allowing victims to bring claims against organizations.

Carre Otis Sutton was a 16-year-old model when she says the-then head of her agency began sexually assaulting and trafficking her.

She now uses her voice to speak up against assault, using her testimony to hopefully make Senate Bill 88 Colorado law.

“For me within my situation, to be able to have agencies, agents and perpetrators held accountable even if the crimes were 30 years ago, that’s the demographic I’m working with so it would be a game changer,” Otis Sutton said.

The bill is set to be heard in House Judiciary committee Tuesday afternoon.