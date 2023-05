ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A sewage truck spilled human waste on eastbound Interstate 76 on Monday evening, forcing it to close for hours for a cleanup.

Around 5:17 p.m., a passerby reported sewage on the road on I-76 near Colorado State Highway 224, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The interstate was closed at around 5:53 p.m., and traffic was detoured onto CO 224. It reopened after midnight on Tuesday.