Severely injured dog dropped off at Denver Animal Shelter euthanized; reward for information

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Animal Protection is asking for help to identify people who dropped off a severely injured dog at the Denver Animal Shelter.

The dog was dropped off in a night drop kennel on April 18 at 5:56 p.m.

Denver Animal Protection said the dog was so severely injured that it had to be euthanized.

Denver Animal Protection



Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has partnered with Colorado Animal Protection and increased the reward in this case to up to $3,000 for information.

You can contact Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 – (720) 913-STOP.