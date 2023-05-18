DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued a severe storm threat for Denver and surrounding areas including parts of the Front Range.

“A few severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening, with large hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph. Some storms could also produce localized heavy rain, with a threat of flash flooding in the foothills portion of recent burn areas,” an NWS Boulder tweet said.

The Pinpoint Weather team said if clouds break in the afternoon and temperatures rise, there are good chances for thunderstorms. The NWS said those storms will move east across the foothills and the Interstate 25 corridor including Denver through 2 p.m.

Around 4 p.m., a flash flood warning was issued for Boulder and Weld counties, including Firestone, Longmont and Erie.

Small hail fell heavily in Longmont as seen in this Facebook video post and the photos below.

Hail in Longmont (Photo credit: Ariana Sanchez) Hailstorm in Longmont (Photo credit: Ariana Sanchez)

Another viewer posted this video of the hailstorm in Longmont.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted that there were reports of flooding at Alameda Avenue and Havana Street.

The storms will bring lightning, strong winds and small hail.

FOX31’s digital reporter, Brooke Williams, stepped outside on the station’s deck and caught this loud boom during the beginning of the storm.

The NWS said isolated stronger storms are possible and that people in those areas should be ready to seek shelter when the storms roll through.

The Pinpoint Weather team said by Friday night, rainfall totals will range from about 0.1 inches up to 0.7 inches on the Front Range.