DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday due to severe storm chances.

Meteorologist Travis Michels said there will be a slight risk of severe storms.

What is the severe weather outlook?

Michels said there is a risk of damaging winds, small hail and isolated tornadoes. Temperatures will be above average in the mid-70s on Wednesday with extra clouds.

Severe thunderstorm watch vs. warning

Severe thunderstorm watches can be issued on days when severe weather is possible. The National Weather Service said the area for a thunderstorm watch is typically large and covers numerous counties or sometimes, even states.

If you are under a thunderstorm watch, you should be prepared for the possibility of a thunderstorm warning.

Meteorologist Jessica Lebel said a severe thunderstorm warning is issued on a much smaller scale than a watch and usually only includes areas where the storm is at that time. It is also issued for shorter durations, typically under an hour.

In order for storms to be considered severe, they have to include at least one of these three items.

Hail that is 1 inch in diameter or larger

Wind gusts 58 mph or greater

The threat of a tornado (rotation in the storm)

Where to see weather alerts

If a severe weather alert is issued for your area, whether it is a thunderstorm watch or warning, tornado watch or tornado warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.