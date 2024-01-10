DENVER (KDVR) — Metro-area residents are bracing for a deep freeze expected to last for several days.

While many furnaces run efficiently at 30 degrees Fahrenheit, they can struggle with single-digit temperatures.

The Kanapiks contacted Plumbline Services after noticing their furnace was not working properly.

“We don’t want it to stop when it’s freezing in the middle of the night,” Kanapik said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers joined HVAC expert Tim Klatt of Plumbline Services as he helped the Kanapiks get their furnace back to working order by addressing a filter issue.

“We’re getting quite a few calls where the people are worried about the weather coming in,” Klatt said.

Common furnace issues in the cold

Klatt told FOX31 the most common complaint this week is about furnaces that short cycle.

“When you try to go 1 or 2 degrees up, it’s not able to get to wherever it’s supposed to get to — 72, for example — without shutting off,” he said.

Klatt said the burners will turn themselves off, but the fan will still run.

Homeowners should regularly monitor their systems for anything that seems abnormal.

“You can listen and go watch your furnace while it’s trying to, trying to keep up with the cold temperatures outside,” Klatt said.

Practice safety first. Call for service immediately if your furnace is malfunctioning.

“You need to know how to turn off the gas or shut off the electrical. Everyone has a disconnect,” Klatt said.

Klatt recommends that air filters be changed every month and tune-ups occur once per year.