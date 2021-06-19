Several wildfires burning around Colorado

COLORADO (KDVR) – Colorado firefighters are battling several wildfires throughout the state, with weather being a large contributing factor as the days have seen scorching temperatures and lightning-producing storms.

Here is the latest information on wildfires burning in Colorado:

Snowmass Canyon Fire

Officials from White River National Forest said Saturday firefighters managed to keep the fire to half an acre.

The fire is burning the area of 1581 Lower River Rd.

Officials say no evacuations are in place and all roads are open, but they are asking the public to avoid the area.

Oil Springs Fire

The Bureau of Land Management expects the Oil Springs Fire, currently burning 25 acres with 0% containment, to burn numerous acres.

No structures are threatened at this time, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is burning in a remote spot around the Texas Mountain area off of Highway 139, about 20 miles south of Rangely.

Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place for Rio Blanco County. A red flag warning is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels.

Thunderstorms Sunday afternoon will continue to produce dry lightning, resulting in new fire starts across Colorado’s Western Slope.

Smith Gulch Fire

According to the BLM, crews from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management and support from local agencies and departments are working on multiple fires along the Interstate 70 corridor and near Highway 82.

The largest fire is the Smith Gulch Fire, an estimated 5 acres just northeast of De Beque and is visible from I-70. Even though there were multiple lightning strikes in the area on Friday, the source of each fire will be investigated, BLM said.