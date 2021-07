PONCHA PASS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says multiple mudslides happened along Poncha Pass Tuesday night

CSP said the mudslides started around 10 p.m. on US 285.

Multiple vehicles are stuck in the mudslides on Poncha Pass. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Poncha Pass was closed for several hours but re-opened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.