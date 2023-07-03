Bridge at Cherry Creek washed out after heavy rain (Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

DENVER (KDVR) — Douglas County officials are asking people to plan ahead for hikes after heavy rainfall impacted trails across the county.

Several popular hiking spots were closed, either fully or partially, for repairs after the historic rains.

Trails in Douglas County

Hidden Mesa Open Space and Trail was closed indefinitely starting June 24 for repairs.

North of the park, several intersections of Cherry Creek Trail that are maintained by the county are intermittently closed from the water damage.

Additionally, the county asks visitors to travel with caution on Bayou Gulch Open Space Trail from Highway 86 north to Scott Avenue due to standing water and erosion.

If you encounter standing water while out on the trail, you should turn around.

Trails in Castlewood Canyon State Park

The heavy rainfall destroyed all bridge crossings over Cherry Creek in Castlewood Canyon State Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Due to this, there is no path to cross the creek in the park.

Bridge repair is expected to take weeks and will not be completed before August, as construction cannot begin until water levels recede.

Additionally, Creek Bottom Trail suffered significant damage from the rain.