Several streets in Denver to close to thru-traffic so residents can walk, bike safely amid pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will close select streets to thru-traffic next week in order to create more space for Denver residents to walk, bike and run while complying with physical distancing requirements.

By closing select streets to thru-traffic, the city of Denver is hoping that residents will be able to enjoy the outdoors and feel more comfortable going for walks, bike rides and enjoying fresh air during this time.

Here are the list of roads that will be closed until further notice:

Capitol Hill Neighborhood East 11th Avenue from Lincoln Street to Humboldt Street

Sloan Lake Neighborhood Bryon Place from Zenobia Street to Stuart Street Stuart Street from 24th Avenue to 21st Avenue

North Capitol Hill/City Park West Neighborhoods East 16th Avenue from Pennsylvania Street to City Park Esplanade

West Denver Irving Street from 2nd Avenue to Gill Place

Northeast Denver Bolling Drive from Chambers Road to Dillon Street

Washington Park/Speer Marion Parkway from Virginia Avenue to Downing Street/Bayaud Avenue Bayaud Avenue from Sherman to Downing Streets

Curtis Park: 30 th Street from Welton Street to Larimer Street

11 th Avenue from Race Street to Colorado Boulevard (with Josephine and York Streets remaining open to thru-traffic across 11th Avenue)

Cole: Franklin Street from 28th Avenue to 37th Avenue

The city says they are looking at neighborhoods with greater population densities where there may be a greater need for space.

Although roads will be closed to thru-traffic, local access will still be allowed. If you live on a street that is closed, you will be allowed access.

The city is urging people in cars in these areas to travel slowly and cautiously.