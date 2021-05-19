Several shots fired after 18-year-old tries to escape Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Golden Police Department says an 18-year-old at the Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility tried to escape on Wednesday morning.

It happened before at 6:22 a.m. at 2901 Ford Street on the west side of the facility near the maintenance center.

The Golden Police Department said three men dressed in black threw an orange rope and a bag of rocks over the fence.

The 18-year-old tried to run toward the fence while he was being transferred from one part of the facility for breakfast.

GPD said a staff member was able to tackle the youth before he escaped.

The three men who threw the rope over the fence were in a gold Lexus, according to GPD. FOX31 News has been told the shots were fired from this vehicle, but the men were able to get away before being caught.

There is no word if anyone was shot. No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.