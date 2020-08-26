Several agitators arrested during homeless protest in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – Several people were arrested during homeless protests in Denver Wednesday morning after an altercation with police.

The protest was occurring during a sweep in the area of Park Avenue and Stout Street.

Denver police say the department’s homeless outreach team was working with several other agencies to help those experiencing homelessness when they were met by agitators “hostile agitators.”

“One individual who threatened to use a skateboard as a weapon against officers was arrested when attempting to do so,” police said. “Three other agitators – two men and one woman – were arrested for investigation of Interference with Police Authority for interfering in the arrest. Following the arrests, officers discovered three baseball bats in a bag carried by one of the men arrested for Interference.”

Police told FOX31’s Vicente Arenas they are investigating the possibility that some of the agitators from Wednesday’s homeless sweep were also involved in the violence and destruction that happened Saturday night in the area around Denver Police Headquarters.

Denver police said a review of the officers’ actions Wednesday will be conducted because pepper balls and pepper spray were used. The department said this is standard in use of force incidents.

This was the second consecutive days of homeless sweeps. On Tuesday, DOTI was in the area of 22nd Avenue and Champa Street removing a homeless encampment.