Several people handcuffed during homeless protest in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – Several people were handcuffed during the homeless protests in Denver Wednesday morning and walked away from the scene by police.

The protest was occurring during a sweep in the area of Park Avenue and Stout Street.

Police had asked the protesters to move across the street and gave them a 10-minute warning. According to a FOX31 photographer on the scene the group did move, but then one man went back into the street and appeared to taunt police who were on the scene.

This was the second consecutive days of homeless sweeps. On Tuesday, DOTI was in the area of 22nd Avenue and Champa Street removing a homeless encampment.

This is a breaking story. FOX31’s Vicente Arenas is on the way to the scene to learn if those people who were handcuffed will be charged.