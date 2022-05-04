EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community to talk with kids about the dangers of unsafe syringes, needles, and medication after several children were found playing with a syringe near a school bus stop.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened on May 3 in Dotsero at the Two Rivers Village housing community around 4 p.m.

A parent reported to the sheriff’s office that several children were playing with a syringe after getting off the school bus.

When deputies arrived to the area, they found an uncapped syringe laying on the ground that appeared to be broken and bent.

While deputies were investigating, another child and parent arrived and pointed out another syringe that was jabbed into the ground and was also bent and damaged.

The sheriff’s office said they notified the school resource officer, as well as the school district.

People in the neighborhood told the sheriff’s office that they’re concerned someone might be trying to target areas where children hang out in the neighborhood.

Someone from the community found potentially deadly pills at a playground in the area and contacted the sheriff’s office in March.

The sheriff’s office asked parents to remind children that these types of items could have potentially deadly consequences,

“We are grateful to the community members who contacted us, and it is our hope that if suspicious items or unknown substances are found that they will not touch them and just report them to local authorities,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Anyone who finds syringes/needles is asked to not throw them into the garbage. If they are unable to safely dispose of them, please contact law enforcement on the non-emergency line. Law enforcement typically can dispose of needles safely to keep them out of harm’s way. “

If you have any information on the syringes or medication, please contact the sheriff’s office at 970-328-8500. If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.