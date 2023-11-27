DENVER (KDVR) — Several horses were killed and one person was injured in a large fire that engulfed a barn in Franktown.

Around 4:50 a.m. Monday, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the Franktown Fire Department, South Metro Fire Rescue, Castle Rock Fire Department, Elizabeth Fire Department, West Douglas Fire Department and Elizabeth Fire Department responded to the scene.

Crews worked to contain a large barn fire near North Russellville Road in Franktown. (Franktown Fire Department)

The large barn fire was burning near North Russellville Road and North State Highway 83. The large flames and smoke could be seen for miles.

When crews arrived at the barn, they immediately began fighting the heavily involved fire.

Franktown Fire said numerous horses were killed in the fire, and one person was taken to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at this point.

The fire has been contained, and the cause is still under investigation.