Several districts remain closed or remote on Tuesday after storm

Local News

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted: / Updated:
Denver Public Schools

Denver Public Schools

DENVER (KDVR) — Even though the storm has passed, several school districts have announced they will remain closed on Tuesday due to snow removal and adverse road conditions.

Denver Public Schools will be closed but students will participate in remote learning, per the new snow day policy.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools, 27J schools, Weld RE-4 Windsor/Severance School District are closed and students will not have classes.

Adams 14 schools and Westminster Public Schools will have another remote learning day.  

Douglas County Schools are on spring break but all schools are closed to staff. CHSAA athletics scheduled for Tuesday night will still happen but are subject to change.

