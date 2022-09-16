DENVER (KDVR) – Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be 4 a.m. Mountain Standard Time Monday, to be broadcast by the BBC and many outlets throughout the world. It will also be streamed on FOX31 NOW.

While many Denver bars have in the past broadcast live 5 a.m. royal weddings, the funeral, at 4 a.m., will mostly be rebroadcast in choice locations later in the day or during open hours. Call before going, owners say.

In Denver, it will be rebroadcast during Monday hours on request at venues including GB Fish & Chips, 1311 S. Broadway, Denver, and at the GB location at 7401 Ralston Road, Arvada, which both open at 11 a.m. open until 9 p.m. Historian’s Ale House bartenders said the pub will put TVs on the event if requested for the re-broadcasts.

“When I was small, I did get up in the middle of the night to watch all the royal weddings. My mother would say, when Diana got married, ‘Do you want to see a young lady become a princess?’ I also watched Kate and William get married. And I stayed up all night too to watch the funeral for Diana. I should probably go ahead and watch the funeral for the queen,” said Tracy Dunlap, bar manager at GB Fish & Chips on Broadway. “I’ll definitely have it on and rebroadcasting it throughout the day on Monday.”

She’s planning to create a special cocktail for the occasion.

“It’s history. It’s also very, very sad,” she said. “We have a couple of gentlemen who work here who are actually from England and it’s been interesting to get their take on it.”

Several British in Denver meet Monday night to play British games at Darcy’s Bistro and Pub.

Pints Pub at 13th Avenue and Bannock Street will have signage to commemorate the event, but the funeral isn’t on there as there are no television sets in the establishment.

At Babe’s Tea Room, the managers have seen an uptick in business with people walking in since the queen’s death.

“We don’t have TVs, but there have definitely been a number of guests joining us at our tea room as celebration of life for her royal highness to pay homage,” said Allison Jannach, owner of the café at 2401 15th St. The venue closes at 8 p.m. on weekends including Sundays, she said.

She suggests guests make reservations for the weekend.