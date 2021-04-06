Several deer found in Walsenburg injured by blow darts

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado Pars and Wildlife officers are asking for the public’s help after several deer were found with serious injuries caused by blow darts.

Deer injured by blow dart (Credit: CPW)

“We need the public’s help catching whoever is doing this. Someone knows who did this and can make sure they are held accountable for their cruel actions” said CPW Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder.

An adult and two young does were found on Thursday near the 100 block of East Cedar in Walsenburg.

“Whoever did this was intentionally inflicting pain and causing these animals to suffer,” Sauder said. “This is illegal harassment of wildlife. It’s something we take very seriously.

Sauder sedated two of the deer and removed the darts, he is looking for the third young doe with a dart in her neck just below the jaw.

Operation Game Thief (Credit:CPW)

Harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife and reckless endangerment are possible charges in this crime, according to CPW.

Fines ranging from $750 to $3,000 and up to 6 months in jail.

Contact Officer Sauder directly at 719-989-1027, or to remain anonymous contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648, by dialing #OGT from a Verizon cellphone, or by email at game.thief@state.co.us.

Rewards of up to $500 are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.