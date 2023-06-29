HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — At Northridge Elementary in Highlands Ranch, the trash bags are beginning to pile up in a dumpster outside the school.

The campus remains taped off as the district continues assessing damage following last week’s tornado.

“We do know that there were several classrooms that flooded,” Renee Lewis said.

Lewis has two daughters at the school and said parents have told her the damage inside is substantial.

“Flooding, lots of flooding,” she said. “We at school, unfortunately, sustained a lot more damage than anything in the community.”

Aerial photo of tornado damage at Northridge Elementary School (KDVR)

Lewis said she’s been told much of the damage involves school supplies purchased by teachers.

“Everything you see in the classroom beyond what the district provides, it is provided by the teachers, by their personal means,” Lewis said. “We’re talking decorations on the walls, arts and crafts supplies, the teacher’s reading chairs if they have them.”

She’s hoping to raise $10,000 to give directly to the school, to allow teachers to replace the items they’ve lost. With the first day of school just over a month away, she’s hoping the community can rally quickly. People can donate here.

“It takes a village to raise children. It takes a village to teach children,” she said. “And our teachers can only do so much, and we need to rally behind them. With the community outreach, we might be able to make these classrooms whole again.”