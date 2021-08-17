Seven of Denver’s closed streets will return to pre-COVID-19 configurations

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Shared Streets program is not ending, but it is changing.

Seven of Denver’s closed streets are returning to pre-COVID-19 configurations, and five streets are receiving some new additions.

The Shared Streets initiative was created to give densely populated neighborhoods more room for residents to move around by blocking traffic.

Five of the seven roadways will be receiving bike lanes and more traffic-slowing measures to ease travel by bike.

These five roadways include:

Byron Place

Bayaud Avenue

30th Street

Marion Parkway

East 16th Avenue

If you are a resident of these neighborhoods, now is the time to get used to walking back on the sidewalk.