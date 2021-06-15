‘Set your thermostat to 78’; Xcel Energy braces for possible record energy demand

DENVER (KDVR) — Xcel Energy says is ready for rising temperatures and possible record energy demand.

With temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees, Xcel is asking customers to limit electric use.

That means backing off your thermostat and use of the air conditioner.

Xcel claims setting your air conditioner at 78 degrees instead of 72 degrees can save you as much as $100 through the summer months.

Other tips from Xcel:

Try to limit your electric use during daytime hours Use the dishwasher and clothes dryer at night to save power



The record for energy use in Colorado was in July of 2017; 6900 megawatts of power per hour was used at that time. Xcel says we could easily beat that record this week.