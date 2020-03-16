Service industry workers temporarily laid off, bars scaling back hours for employees

DENVER (KDVR) — On what should have been the second busiest day of the year for Blake Street Tavern, was anything but.

“The parade closure and cancellation has really hurt us this year,” said Manager Lindsay Wiener, who was bartending on Saturday.

Over the last two years, the day of the St. Patrick’s Day parade—in downtown Denver—has brought in an average of $90,000 in sales at Blake Street Tavern.

This year, it was $21,000.

“Today this is just like a normal Saturday in the Spring,” said owner Chris Fuselier. “There’s no sports going on, and there’s no events going on. So it’s just crushing us.”

And it’s only going to get worse.

“March Madness being cancelled—that’s just crippling. That’s the best 3-week run of the entire year. And then after that, we have opening day, which as been postponed,” said Fuselier.

Rockies Opening Day is the bar and restaurant’s busiest day, bringing in about $150,000 in sales.

Twenty new hires were supposed to have started over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, 17 of them were temporarily laid off.

“My staff can’t work from home. There’s very few independent restaurants that can do paid time off,” said Fuselier.

“When I lay off people, where are they going to go to? I can’t imagine any restaurant in Denver is hiring right now,” he added.

Longtime customers at Blake Street Tavern donated about $3,700 in extra tips over the weekend, which were given to staff members who are now out of a job.

“I know this weekend and two weekends from now is everything to this bar, so I just wanted to help any way I can,” said Jon Leines, who Venmo’d $1,000 to Fuselier, to give to staff.

But even for those who do still have a job are still worried about what’s to come in the next few weeks.

“I would be lying if I said there wasn’t a little bit of concern because our pocket books are definitely taking a hit,” said Wiener.

It’s something the service industry is feeling cross the metro area.

“Shifts have been cut, hours have been cut a little bit. Our managers are doing their best to make sure it’s fair between all of us,” said Rachel Fiedler, who is currently a server and bartender at FNG.

A new concern began emerging Sunday, as other states started shutting down restaurants and bars, or imposing restrictions.

“That is absolutely terrifying—because that is something out of my manager’s control, it is something out of TAG Restaurant Group’s control as a whole,” said Fiedler. “There’s nothing we can really do about that.”

For now, these restaurants remain open—putting out a plea to healthy customers to stop by.

We’re doing everything in our power to maintain business and get people down here,” said Wiener. “We’ve got fully stocked bathrooms with toilet paper, so that’s a big draw,” she added, smiling.