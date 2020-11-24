Service industry hit hard by latest COVID restrictions

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — As you might expect, food service industry workers are taking the biggest hit, from the latest round of COVID restaurant restrictions.

Jessica Dougherty works at “Snooze AM Eatery,” in Westminster.

Dougherty says she will lose shifts. “I worked on Saturday, it was really sad,” she says, referring to the numbers of customers who ordered takeout.

A former paraprofessional teacher in Brighton, she now wonders if she will have to rely on her photography passion to pay the bills.

Unsure of what the future holds, Dougherty, who’s also a student at the University of Denver, can only hope 2021 gets better.

“The pandemic has taught me to be present in these moments,” says Dougherty. “Take one step at a time.”