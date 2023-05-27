DENVER (KDVR) — A group of Freedom Service Dogs trainees enjoyed a team-building outing Thursday at Coors Field to watch the Rockies beat the Florida Marlins 7-6.

Freedom Service Dogs at Colorado Rockies game at Coors Field Thursday, May 26 (Photo credit: Freedom Service Dogs)

The pups were at a game where the first 10,000 fans received $1 dog coupons. Not sure if they were part of the lucky group. But they all deserved treats for behaving so well at the ball game.

Who are The Freedom Service Dogs?

According to the nonprofit’s website, the canines are specially trained for “veterans with PTSD, children and teens with autism and other neurocognitive disabilities, and individuals with physical challenges resulting from conditions such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injuries, and traumatic brain injury.”

The program also provides professional therapy dogs for clinicians, therapists, law enforcement and more organizations to use with patients and others in need.

The charity began in 1987 and has grown from a two-person project to one of the leading service dog training organizations in the country, the site says. Freedom Service Dogs is the charity choice of one Colorado Avalanche player who partnered with the nonprofit for a fan to win an ultimate game day experience.

Maybe the four-legged employees will make an appearance at an Avalanche game next season.