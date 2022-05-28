COLORADO SPRINGS — Investigators are searching for suspects after a service dog was shot in a backyard in Colorado Springs.

The shooting happened on Whitman Drive, near Adams Elementary School. The dog’s owner said she heard pops and when she ran outside, she found her dog Tank had been shot in the neck.

Tank died in his owner’s arms moments later.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department, a responding patrol officer conducted a thorough on-sight investigation and developed some suspect information that is still being investigated. The officer also did a full neighborhood canvas and no other animals were found to be injured. CSPD said they believe this to be an isolated incident.

Photos of Tank provided by his owner

The investigation is active and ongoing, and Tank’s owner said she hopes whoever committed this heartless crime is held responsible.