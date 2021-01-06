Service changes start Sunday for RTD routes

DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said January service changes will take effect on Sunday.

RTD said the changes for 2021 are in response to lower ridership due to the pandemic, which is at about 40 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels.

RTD also said it needs to reallocate its service to meet the demands of its busiest routes with the highest ridership; to suspend underperforming routes; and to allow for more service on routes with increasing ridership.

RTD says these routes will be effected:

Local/Limited Bus Routes

0, 15, 15L, 16, 20, 28, 31, 32, 34, 44, 48, 51, 65, 83, 88, 88L, 92, 120, 205, 225/225D/225E, 228, MallRide

Regional Bus Routes

Rail