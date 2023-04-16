JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One person suffered serious injuries in a residential fire in unincorporated Jefferson County Sunday morning.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 7000 block of South Marshall Street.

As of 10:38 a.m., the fire was under control.

Firefighters reported that a garage was fully engulfed in flames. Two people were evaluated for burn injuries.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and another was taken with minor injuries.

Investigators were looking into the cause of the fire.

West Metro Fire Rescue and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted.