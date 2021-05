Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

DENVER (KDVR) — A serious crash shut down traffic on Interstate 25 on Saturday night, Denver Police reported. The left and right lanes of northbound traffic are blocked.

#Traffic #DPD officers are on-scene at NB I-25 and 6th Ave, working a serious crash. Traffic is impacted in the area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/EcchkH7YU8 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 16, 2021

Colorado Department of Transportation reported a vehicle fire on the northbound side of I-25.

I-25 NB: Crash at Exit 209 – US 6; 6th Avenue. Left/right lanes blocked for vehicle fire recovery, use caution. https://t.co/phQvEnIBHg — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 16, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.