Thornton police officer hospitalized after suspect crashes into patrol car

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Thornton Police Department says a police officer and two others were hospitalized following a crash on Tuesday morning

TPD said the incident started around 4:20 a.m. when the Brighton Police Department was pursuing a suspect. BPD then asked for help from TPD.

Police said that as officers arrived in the area, the police chase was canceled. Shortly after that, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a Thornton officer’s patrol car, according to police.

The crash involved a Thornton police officer and a man and woman. All three were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said 104th Ave. is closed in both directions between Riverdale Rd. and Colorado Blvd.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time for the investigation. Alternate routes are advised by police.