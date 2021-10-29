Serious crash closes northbound I-25 at Windsor

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol said a serious crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 at the Windsor exit.

The crash happened around 6:49 a.m. involving a dump truck and two other vehicles.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

The northbound lanes of I-25 are closed between exit 259 Crossroads Blvd. to exit 262 CO-392, near Windsor. There is no estimated time of when I-25 will reopen. CSP said to use alternate routes.

