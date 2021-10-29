Serious crash closes northbound I-25 at Windsor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

I-25 crash credit: SkyFOX

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol said a serious crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 at the Windsor exit.

The crash happened around 6:49 a.m. involving a dump truck and two other vehicles.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

The northbound lanes of I-25 are closed between exit 259 Crossroads Blvd. to exit 262 CO-392, near Windsor. There is no estimated time of when I-25 will reopen. CSP said to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories