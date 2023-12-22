DENVER (KDVR) — A serious crash is impacting traffic heading north on Interstate 25.

According to FOX31 reporter Courtney Fromm, the backup began right before the Orchard Road exit (milepost 198) and was impacting traffic as far south as milepost 194, near the Colorado 470 interchange and Park Meadows.

Only one lane of the highway was open to traffic northbound, according to Colorado Department of Transportation highway cameras that showed very little traffic moving at the site of the crash.

CDOT reported the crash between Exit 198 and 199, Orchard Road and Belleview Avenue. Four right lanes are closed due to the crash.

The delays come during one of the busiest travel days of the year, according to AAA and other traffic-based agencies.

AAA is projecting 115.2 million Americans will be heading 50 miles or more from home during the 10-day year-end holiday travel period.

AAA shared that the peak congestion for I-25 from Fort Collins to Denver is expected on Friday, Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. Congestion at that time is expected to be 67% greater than typical traffic congestion, and the estimated travel time is an hour and 40 minutes.