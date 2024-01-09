FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins community members are on edge as a series of arsons continues for months now, escalating in danger. FOX31 spoke with one of the latest victims now lost without a car.

In the TimberVine and Dry Creek communities of Fort Collins, those who moved to the area for tranquility and safety are now overcome with fear. Pictures shared with FOX31 capture several arson fires just since the new year.

“I feel the fear of him coming back and hurting more people,” a recent victim told FOX31.

This recent victim is so afraid for her family’s safety, she asked to remain anonymous. She recently woke up to her family’s truck on fire while her children were asleep inside their home.

“I believed it was the house that was burning, so I grabbed my children and ran out,” the victim said. “And as we ran out, we realized it was the car with all our savings in them. And my heart dropped. I felt like my strength and my faith of continuing in this country just fell apart.”

Fort Collins Police Services began investigating a series of potential arson fires across northeast areas of the city in late October, and the criminal mischief may have restarted, according to the agency.

Series of arsons under investigation in Fort Collins

The first spat of incidents occurred in the TimberVine neighborhood and Collins Aire Mobile Home Park, which are separate jurisdictions for law enforcement. But because of the similarity and proximity of the cases, Fort Collins police investigators and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office began working together on the investigation. Poudre Fire Authority investigators are also supporting the investigation.

On Jan. 2, Fort Collins police said they received:

a complicated report of an American flag burned in the 2100 block of Lager Street

a fire on the sidewalk and a Colorado flag burned in the 2100 block of Bock Street

a vehicle fire that damaged a house, graffiti on the garage door and graffiti on the roadway and on a vehicle in the 400 block of Stout Street

a ditch fire to the east of the 300 block of Pint Street

All of these locations are in the same subdivision.

On Jan. 4, there was a case that involved a vehicle fire that spread to another vehicle parked next to it and damaged a house in the 300 block of Toronto Street, which is also in the same area.

Investigators are working to determine if any of these crimes are bias-motivated.

‘We don’t know when this guy will strike next’

Fort Collins Police Services said it has numerous detectives and officers working on these cases and is working closely with area residents to apprehend a suspect.

“We do not have any suspect description that we are able to share at this time,” Fort Collins police told FOX31. “Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact our tipline that we have dedicated to these cases.”

The tipline can be reached at 970-416-2825. People who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868 or crimestopperslarimer.org.

“My message to everybody is to be careful, stay aware, because we don’t know when this guy will strike next,” the victim said. “Obviously, he doesn’t care. There’s children in the house. We don’t know what his next move is and who he is going to hurt.”

Neighbors made a GoFundMe for this family to help replace their burned down truck they relied on to get to work and school.

Arsons, potential hate crimes, reported in late October

Here is the full accounting of incidents from Fort Collins Police Services.

On Oct. 23, 2023, Fort Collins police received a report of an LGBTQ Pride flag that was burned and caught a chair cushion on fire. That night, Poudre Fire responded to a grass fire in the open space area near the TimberVine neighborhood.

Less than an hour later, Poudre Fire and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Collins Aire Mobile Home Park for a vehicle that was fully engulfed by fire. During this incident, first responders also located a burning trash can nearby.

On Oct. 24, 2023, in the TimberVine neighborhood, there was a report of graffiti and an American flag that was burned. This was at a home near the open space where the grass fire had occurred the previous day.

On Nov. 12, 2023, four reports were made by residents in the TimberVine Neighborhood:

A chair was lit on fire and spread to a residence, which a resident extinguished.

A small grass fire was lit in a canal and graffiti was found on a fence nearby.

Another Pride flag was burned and the home’s garage had graffiti on it.

A scarecrow was burnt and a chair was stolen from that residence.

Fort Collins police first announced the cases and sought community help through a press release on Nov. 15, 2023.