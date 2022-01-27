Serial sex offender, convicted murderer sentenced for groping child in 2020

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – A man who was previously sentenced and released for a second-degree murder conviction and who also has a history of sexual offenses was convicted Wednesday for sexual assault on a child.

Ronn Gregory Wyman, 63, was sentenced in Jefferson County on Wednesday to an indeterminate sentence of 24-years-to-life in prison.

On Jan. 12, 2020, officers from the Arvada Police Department were dispatched to a thrift store in response to reports of an older male groping a child.

The man – later identified as Wyman – tried to leave but was confronted by the victim’s mother who stood in front of his car in the parking lot and made him wait for law enforcement to arrive.

Wyman has a record of sexual offenses in California dating back to 1987 when he received three years of probation for indecent exposure in front of children.

A year later, he was sentenced to a year in jail for attempted kidnapping of a child.

Wyman again faced kidnapping and indecent exposure charges involving child victims in 1989 before being sentenced to 16 months in prison for two counts of indecent exposure in 1991.

In 1993, a Denver jury found Wyman guilty of second-degree murder and he was sentenced to 28 years in prison to be followed by five years of probation.

After serving 20 years, he was released early into the community in 2015 but returned two more times due to violating parole requirements. Wyman eventually completed his sentence and was released in November 2018.

Colorado law requires a minimum number of years in prison for specific egregious sexual offenses. After serving the minimum, offenders can be released back into the public after they receive treatment and show that they are a decreased risk to re-offend.

Because of Wyman’s prior offenses against children, that minimum number of years was tripled for the 2019 case.