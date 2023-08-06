DENVER (KDVR) — A bear that has repeatedly broken into homes with her cubs in California will be relocated to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado.

The large mother bear, identified as 64F, was found responsible for at least 21 DNA-confirmed break-ins near South Lake Tahoe since 2022, according to a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. She is also known to the public by the name “Hank the Tank.”

64F and her three cubs were captured Friday and after they are cleared by a veterinarian, they will be relocated.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary agreed to care for the mother, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife can only approve one such placement. The three cubs may end up at Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue in California “in hopes they can discontinue the negative behaviors they learned from the sow and can be returned to the wild” CDFW said.

A history of break-ins

In March, 64F and her cubs were found denning under a home in South Lake Tahoe. CDFW and the Nevada Department of Wildlife “immobilized” the bear, collected DNA and attached an ear tag and collar to track her.

The cubs were also given microchips for future identification. The mother bear shed the collar in May, but her DNA was found in 21 home invasions in the area between February 2022 and May 2023, according to CDFW.

She is still the suspect in additional break-ins and property damage.