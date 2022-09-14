BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Police detectives have identified and arrested a serial burglar who followed a distinctive pattern to commit his crimes.

Roman Owens, 30, was arrested for committing several burglaries and trespassing at different Boulder apartments in the span of a week.

According to detectives, Owens uses the same technique for coming each of his burglaries. Owens would enter the apartment building and walk from room to room, trying each door until one unlocks. Owens would then enter the apartment. If he was confronted, he would use the excuse that he was “looking for a friend,” and then leave. If not confronted, Owens would steal small items like cash, jewelry, or air pods.

In the span of one week, detectives said Owens entered apartments at the following locations:

3700 block of Arapahoe Avenue

800 block of 20th Street

Walnut and 30th streets

21st and Canyon streets

Roman Owens was arrested for multiple burglaries in Boulder. (Credit: City of Boulder)

Roman Owens was arrested for multiple burglaries in Boulder. (Credit: City of Boulder)

Roman Owens was arrested for multiple burglaries in Boulder. (Credit: City of Boulder)

Owens was charged with three felony counts of second-degree burglary and more charges are pending, according to detectives.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information related to these burglaries is asked to call Detective A. Tuck at 303-441-4322 reference case 22-08324.