DENVER (KDVR) — A serial bank robber was sentenced to federal prison for 10 years following his involvement in three robberies.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado sentenced Patrick James Murray to 120 months in prison.

According to the plea agreement, Murray entered three banks on three separate days back in January 2021. Murray robbed a Chase Bank in Lakewood, a Chase Bank in Arvada and a U.S. Bank in Lakewood. He would hand the teller a note that read “This is a robbery” and then would demand cash.

On Jan. 30, 2021, police finally caught Murray after a short chase on foot outside another bank in Westminster.

“We appreciate our partners who helped take this serial bank robber off the streets for a very long time,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “I sincerely hope this lengthy sentence deters anyone thinking of trying to rob a bank. It’s just not worth it.”

Murray was sentenced on April 28.