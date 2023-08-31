DENVER (KDVR) — Leaves are starting to change colors and Denver’s anticipating a particularly colorful autumn. Here are some events in the area that are celebrating the season:
Fall festivals and markets:
Nothing says autumn quite like fall-themed markets. These vary from fun festivals to fall fashion. Some events are closer than others, but a longer drive would be prime for leaf-peeping.
- Fall Fest – Town of Frisco (9/8-9)
- 2023 Colorado Fall Home Show (9/15-17)
- Denver Makers Market Littleton (9/16)
- Fall Horseshoe Market at Regis University Campus (9/23)
- Platte Street Fall BAZAAR (9/23)
- Family Autism Fall Festival in Castle Rock (9/23)
- 2023 Falcon Harvest Festival in Peyton (9/23)
- Boulder Fall Fest (9/22-24)
- Mountain Harvest Festival in Paonia (9/22-24)
- Mile High Farmers 2023 Fall Equinox Celebration (9/24)
- Harvest Fest Succulent Garden in Colorado Springs (9/24)
- Sloan’s Lake Fall BAZAAR (9/30)
- Elk Fest in Estes Park (9/30-10/1)
Fall-themed food and drink:
Sit down with an apple-flavored cider or Oktoberfest beer and enjoy the leaves at some of these top fall locations. You can also enjoy wine tastings and beer across the state.
- Oktoberfest! at Diebolt Brewing Company (9/9)
- Southlands September 2023 Wine Walk in Aurora (9/14)
- Oktoberfest on South Pearl Street (9/16)
- Palisade Peach Party (9/16)
- Hop Festival (9/16)
- Vail Oktoberfest Beer Tasting and Live Music (9/16)
- Vail Oktoberfest Beer Tasting and Live Music (9/16)
- Oktoberfest at The Shindig in Lone Tree (9/16)
- Oktoberfest 2023 at Daltile Denver East Showroom (9/21)
- Fall Inspired Cocktail Class by Matt’s Mixology (9/22)
- 2023 Left Hand Oktoberfest (9/29)
- Breckenridge Strings, Ciders & Sours Festival 2023 (9/29)
- The Denver Oktoberfest (9/29-10/1)
Autumn-related activities:
There are only so many apples and pumpkins you can pick before you need something new for autumn. Check out some fall-based classes and activities to try in September:
- Paint and Sip: Fall Inspired Watercolor Landscape Workshop (9/9)
- Fall open house and free carriage rides in Elizabeth (9/9)
- Making Autumn Harvest Baskets in Colorado Springs (9/9)
- Agriculture Festival (9/16)
- Needle Felted Pumpkin Patch class in Colorado Springs (9/16)
- Colorado Fall Aspens – Paint and Sip in Lakewood (9/17)
- Singing Bowls at the Gardens (9/20)
- Fall Plant & Bulb Sale (9/22)
- Full Moon Hike (9/29)
Missing something?
For the love of autumn, share it with Denver. To add a September event to the list, fill out the form above.