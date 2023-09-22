DENVER (KDVR) — Happy weekend! The end of September consists of fall fests, films, jack-o’-lanterns and beer. While this week’s heat hasn’t felt like fall, the official start of fall is on Saturday. With it comes temperatures below the 80s for Denver Weather.

All weekend:

Join the opening night at the Hudson Gardens and walk through a trail of 7,000 glowing, hand-carved pumpkins. The light show offers more than just jack-o’-lanterns. You’ll also find a lit-up sea-scape, pirate ship, dinosaurs and dragons.

Starting on Friday at 5 p.m., you can enjoy beer and wine, German food and get a commemorative 53rd Annual Denver Oktoberfest Stein. The event is free with everything available for purchase a la carte, or you can get a VIP pass that includes everything listed above.

Hundreds of breweries from across the U.S. gather in Denver this weekend to compete for a handful of awards. Stop by and sample some (or a lot) of beer. The fest started on Thursday and ends with two sessions on Saturday.

You may have already seen some artists around RiNo painting new murals. Starting this weekend, artists will be unveiling their new murals to the public. Check the website for the schedule.

Friday, Sept. 22:

Golden businesses partnered together to bring a Bavarian-style festival to the city. The festival includes games, live music, food and beer. The proceeds from the event go to the Golden Civic Foundation to benefit the Golden community.

Saturday, Sept 23:

Support local businesses and sort through art, ceramics, woodworking, plants, homemade appeal and vintage goods. There will also be live music, cocktails, coffee and baked goods to try out while you’re shopping.

At the block party, you can taste some craft beer from a few Mexican breweries. Along with the Mexican beer, the block party has a DJ, food trucks and live entertainment by Hugo’s Lucha Libre.

The Aurora Public Library is hosting Mini-Con where community members can attend a free festival featuring comics and cosplay. There will be over 50 vendors, food trucks and special guests.

Sunday, Sept. 24:

Tickets are still available for Louis The Child at Red Rocks on Sunday. The show starts at 5 p.m. and it’s a great way to finish off your weekend.

On the last Sunday of every month, there’s a free gallery crawl where people can roam Denver’s Art District while gallery hopping, boutique shopping and enjoying the warm weather while it lasts.

Get out of the house this weekend and invite your friends to a fall-filled weekend in Denver.