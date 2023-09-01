DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend is extra special because Monday is Labor Day, making it a long weekend for many.

The Denver weather this weekend will have highs in the 80s and 90s with only a few possible light storms.

It’s a perfect weekend to get outside and enjoy the (hot) start to fall.

All weekend:

Colorado State Fair

The state fair is still going on in Pueblo until Monday. This weekend, it’s hosting Lady A, Lil Jon, a food-eating contest, and everything from a dog show to a trapeze performance.

There’s plenty of food and fun to go around for the final weekend of the fair.

Up, Up and Away at Windsor Harvest Festival and Balloon Rally

From Saturday until Monday, Windsor is putting on a hot balloon launch, fireworks, vendors, horse carriage rides and a parade on Labor Day.

Larimer Square Summer Music Series

Friday and Saturday bring the last weekend of the Larmier Square series. Singers Laurie Michelle and René Moffatt hit the stage for the final performance of the season.

Colorado Rockies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Support your local team as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Chainsmokers

On Saturday and Sunday, The Chainsmokers perform at Red Rocks for a double night of dancing. You may recognize them from their top 2016 hits “Closer” and “Don’t Let Me Down.”

Colorado Elvis Festival 2023

Starting on Thursday and going all the way to Saturday, Infinit-E is performing in Greenwood Village. They are a tribute band based out of Nashville that brings the looks, style and voice of Elvis.

Jurassic World Live Tour

A live performance of almost too realistic dinosaurs comes to Denver from Friday to Sunday. Watch the escape of the Indominus rex during your trip to Isla Nublar.

Friday, Sept. 1:

First Friday at Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe

There’s always something going on during the first Friday of the month. Along with Santa Fe’s art walk, there are also First Friday Art Walks at the Dairy Block, 40 West Arts, RiNo, on Tennyson and First Friday History Tours.

West Douglas Herd Area wild horse gather

The Bureau of Land Management plans to gather up over 100 horses by helicopter starting Sept. 1. The public is allowed to observe the BLM’s efforts as long as it doesn’t get in the way of the project.

REZZ

REZZ performed at the Red Rocks on Thursday and is back for another show on Friday with Ivy Lab, Esseks, ROSSY, and Isqa for a live DJ show.

Saturday, Sept. 2:

Brew Fest at Coors Field

Vote on which brew gets put on tap in the 2024 season. Regional breweries are providing tastings for the Rockies versus Blue Jays game. Vote on your favorite, and the winner will be on tap next year.

Skyline Flow rooftop yoga

There’s a free yoga class at The Rally Hotel. CorePower Yoga leads an hour-long class with a focus on breathwork through physical movement.

Sunday, Sept. 3:

Denver Broncos 7k

The race goes from the stadium to Sloan’s Lake, then through the tunnel and onto the field just like the Broncos players do before a game. It’s a little less than 4.5 miles, and all participants get an exclusive Broncos tee.

Movie Night at Coors Field

Sit where the Rockies play and watch “The Sandlot” on the main scoreboard after the Rockies game.

Elitch Gardens Theme Park and fireworks

What’s a long weekend without some fireworks? Elitch Gardens is hosting a firework show right after the park closes at 8 p.m.

Saint Rafka Lebanese and Middle Eastern Festival

All day on Sunday, the festival brings live music, cultural dance lessons, a hookah lounge, henna, face paint, and a photo booth. If you’re free during the morning or bored at night, join the festival.

Monday, Sept 4:

Labor Day Mini Marathon

When it comes to holidays, some people drink the night before, other people run a race the day of. If you’re a running guru, there’s a Labor Day half marathon at Salisbury Park in Parker. If you’re still on the fence about it, there are finish-line food tables at the end of the race.

Labor Day Block Party

The Hot Country Knights are coming to Whiskey Row Denver on Monday. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.