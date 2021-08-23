Sensitive groups affected in Front Range ozone action alert

DENVER (KDVR) — Ozone levels are moderate Monday, but health officials expect concentrations to rise creating an alert through 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The levels registered at 67 on the Air Quality Index putting the Front Range in the moderate category. It is unhealthy for sensitive groups, which means outdoor activities should be curtailed.

Particulate matter readings were 65 on the AQI, which affects heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. This group should reduce extensive activity.

With light smoke and dry conditions forecast for most of the week, the air quality could remain in the moderate to poor categories.