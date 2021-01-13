Senior with cognitive impairment missing in Frederick

FREDERICK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a senior alert Wednesday for an 80-year-old man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Officials are searching for Bryan Waterman, who was last seen Wednesday at 2 p.m. wearing a black winter coat, blue jeans, grey tennis shoes, and is possibly wearing a ball cap with “Alaska” on it.

Waterman was last seen near the 4800 block of Quail Court in Frederick.

Waterman’s vehicle is described as a blue 2006 Dodge Ram 2500, with a Colorado license plate: 909AUG.

If you see Waterman, call 911 or the Frederick Police Department at 720-382-5700.