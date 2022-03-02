LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An 82-year-old man has been missing since Feb. 11 and the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding him.

David George Shier was last seen on foot around noon nearly a month ago in the 34000 block of County Road 20.2 close by the Trinidad Walmart.

David George Shier last seen wearing clothing in picture above

Shier is a 6-foot tall white man weighing 165 pounds with a buzz-cut hairstyle, silver/black mustache and a grayish goatee.

An alert sent out by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said that Shier suffers from cognitive impairment.

Call 911 or LASO at 719-846-2211 if you see him.