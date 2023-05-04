PARACHUTE, Colo. (KDVR) — A senior from Grand Valley High School has started a petition because she says she is not allowed to wear a customized sash with the Mexican flag to graduation.

In the Change.org petition, Naomi Peña said she is not allowed to wear a customized sash with the Mexican flag to her high school graduation “because it can be seen as offensive to others.”

“My high school administration and superintendent have said ‘no’ twice. However, there are NO WRITTEN policies that state otherwise. I will not allow my culture, heritage, and nationality to be shut down from being represented. This goes for my current classmates’ cultures as well as future graduate classes,” Peña explained in the petition.

“Comparing the Mexican flag to the Nazi or a Confederate flag fall under the nationally banned flags due to hate symbolism. PLEASE help share my story and get enough petitions to present this to the Garfield 16 administration and allow not only my class and myself, but other classes behind me to be allowed to represent their nationalities. Comparing the Mexican flag to the Nazi or a Confederate flag falls under the nationally banned flags due to hate symbolism,” Peña continued.

She said that she is doing the petition for not only herself, but also for future classmates who want to represent their culture and heritage.

The petition has received over 2,400 signatures so far.

We reached out to the school for comment and are waiting to hear back.