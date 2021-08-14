Broomfield police locate senior man with Alzheimer’s who went missing

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE, 11:15 a.m.: Broomfield police have located Wiginton, and police say he is safe.

ORIGINAL: Broomfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing senior man with Alzheimer’s.

Duncan Wiginton, 66, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at a gas station near West 113th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Police said he does not have a cell phone with him.

He was wearing an orange t-shirt, dark shorts, tan shoes, and a tan hat (see surveillance images below).



Credit: Broomfield Police Department

Wiginton is described as a white male, 6-foot-2, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Before being seen on surveillance footage, Wiginton was last seen at 5 a.m. on Friday in the area of the 200 block of Laurel Street near West 3rd Avenue.

Broomfield police are asking anyone that sees Wiginton to call 911 or the Broomfield Police Department at 303-438-6400.

***MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON***

Duncan Wiginton 65 years old last seen at 5am on Friday 8/13 riding his bicycle. Mr Wiginton has alzheimers and no cell phone with him. If seen call the Broomfield Police at 303 438 6400 or 911. Nationwide senior citizen alert has been issued. pic.twitter.com/iMcNLOsgy9 — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) August 14, 2021