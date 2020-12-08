Send a holiday greetings to frontline and essential workers digitally, here’s how

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Sending a digital holiday card to medical workers, grocery store employees, first responders and other essential workers is a click away using a program offered by Rep. Jason Crow.

“Our frontline and essential workers have been putting their lives on the line every day to get us through this crisis. This holiday season, I’m asking my fellow Coloradans to join me in saying ‘thank you’ and passing along a little extra holiday cheer by submitting a short holiday message,” said Crow. “Let’s give back to those already giving their all for our communities by wearing a mask and being responsible this season.”

Digital greetings will be created from the messages, photos and video submitted.

Crow is also partnering with the Denver USO for the second annual Holiday Cards for Heroes, sending cards to service members. Cards may be dropped off at Jason Crow’s district office.

Dec. 18 is the final day to submit or drop off cards.