DENVER (KDVR) — The state Senate Republican leadership will discuss how the second Legislative session was conducted after it wrapped up on Wednesday night.

Several issues were tackled and the session went late into the evening hours, but the most notable decision was the fentanyl bill that is now headed to Gov. Polis’ desk.

Who will be speaking:

Minority Leader Chris Holbert (R – Douglas County)

Assistant Minority Leader John Cooke (R – Greeley)

Minority Whip Paul Lundeen (R – Monument)

Caucus Chair Jim Smallwood (R – Parker)

Senator Bob Gardner (R – Colorado Springs)

You can watch the conference on FOX31 NOW in the player above.