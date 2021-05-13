Senate approves bill to fund Colorado paid family and medical leave

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Senate Finance Committee has approved Senate Bill 251, funding a new paid family and medical leave insurance program for Coloradans.

The bill stemmed from Proposition 118, a proposal to require Colorado employers to provide 12 weeks paid family and medical leave per year, starting in 2024. The proposition also included four additional weeks for pregnancy-related health issues or childbirth complications.

“With a 16 point margin of victory, Colorado voters made it clear that paid family and medical leave is a big priority,” said 9to5 Colorado Associate State Director and co-chair of the Prop 118 campaign Ashley Panelli.

Senate Bill 251, sponsored by Senators Faith Winter and Dominic Moreno and Representatives Matt Gray and Yadira Caraveo, will make it possible for the state to transfer $1.5 million from the general fund to the family and medical leave insurance fund. The transfer is a loan, and will be repaid by Dec. 31, 2023.

The next steps to create Colorado’s paid family and medical leave program incorporate:

Funding the program with revenue bonds

Hiring a director for the FAMLI division within Colorado Department of Labor & Employment

Including voters, workers and business owners’ input for rules and regulations

Creating a website for the Coloradans to be notified of the status of paid family and medical leave

For more information on Senate Bill 251 and the FAMLI program, visit leg.colorado.gov.