EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A grand jury in El Paso County has returned an indictment against a Democratic Colorado state senator, accusing him of lying about his residence.

According to a press release from the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, state Sen. Pete Lee, whose legal name is Sanford Edmund Lee, was indicted on a count of providing false information on his residence. It’s a class 5 felony under Colorado law.

Lee is the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and represents El Paso County. He will be in court for the charge on Sept. 8.

Several Colorado Democrats are already flocking to Lee’s defense after news of the indictment broke Tuesday.

“Senator Pete Lee is a dedicated public servant who has spent his career supporting his community and working to improve the lives of all Coloradans. I trust he’ll have a fair opportunity to be heard and that the legal process will allow for an airing of all of the facts. At his request, Senator Lee has been removed from his interim committee assignments until this matter is resolved.” Senate President Steve Senberg

State Rep. Matt Gray, who was charged in April with a DUI, chimed in on Twitter, saying “Pete Lee is a man of character, kindness and dignity. Joking around with the criminal justice system is cruel, wasteful and wrong.”